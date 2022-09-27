Kanye West Previews New Song in London
Ye is getting back to the music.
The rapper was at an after-party for Burberry in London on Monday where he previewed a brand new collaboration with James Blake, reportedly titled “Always.” Ye joined Jordss behind the DJ booth and played a snippet of the melodic track off his iPhone for the excited crowd. Blake’s vocals can be heard as Ye repeats the “always” hook.
Some fans thought the song was a sample, but Blake set the record straight.
“Doesn’t sample ‘always’. It’s new,” he tweeted.
@kanyewest previewing new music in London. The song samples “Always” by @jamesblake #kanyewest #jamesblake #always pic.twitter.com/1Bd3ukhmDk
— kanyewestaurant (@kanyewestau) September 26, 2022
Bella Hadid, Daniel Kaluuya, Erykah Badu, Naomi Campbell, and Ye’s ex Irina Shayk also joined the Yeezy mogul at the after-show to celebrate Burberry’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
Doesn’t sample ‘always’. It’s new. https://t.co/UdqtPfJdLD
— James Blake (@jamesblake) September 26, 2022
During his trip to London for Fashion Week, Ye also debuted some questionable new footwear. He was seen walking the streets in bedazzled flip-flops, a look that received a mixed response on social media.
But Ye didn’t seem to care about the criticism, posting a photo of his footwear on Instagram and writing, “Don’t talk to me.”
