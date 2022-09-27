News Dave Benett/Getty Images Kanye West Previews New Song in London / 09.27.2022

Ye is getting back to the music.

The rapper was at an after-party for Burberry in London on Monday where he previewed a brand new collaboration with James Blake, reportedly titled “Always.” Ye joined Jordss behind the DJ booth and played a snippet of the melodic track off his iPhone for the excited crowd. Blake’s vocals can be heard as Ye repeats the “always” hook.

Some fans thought the song was a sample, but Blake set the record straight.

“Doesn’t sample ‘always’. It’s new,” he tweeted.

Bella Hadid, Daniel Kaluuya, Erykah Badu, Naomi Campbell, and Ye’s ex Irina Shayk also joined the Yeezy mogul at the after-show to celebrate Burberry’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

During his trip to London for Fashion Week, Ye also debuted some questionable new footwear. He was seen walking the streets in bedazzled flip-flops, a look that received a mixed response on social media.

But Ye didn’t seem to care about the criticism, posting a photo of his footwear on Instagram and writing, “Don’t talk to me.”

Kanye West added a little bling to his wardrobe, rocking bedazzled flip-flops to one of London Fashion Week’s biggest events. pic.twitter.com/Rhda70t0ZR — Curating Our Culture(r) (@curatingourcult) September 27, 2022