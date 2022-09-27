News Steven Ferdman/Getty Images Rihanna Considering Guests for Super Bowl Halftime Show / 09.27.2022

Rihanna may be joined by some special guests when she takes the stage at the Super Bowl next year.

Just days after her big announcement, the singer and her team are hard at work planning the show. According to a report from TMZ, Rihanna is still figuring out whether or not she wants guests.

There are nearly 50 possible names in the running including collaborators like JAY-Z, Drake, Kanye West, Eminem, Paul McCartney, Calvin Harris, Kendrick Lamar, and more.

There’s still a chance she performs solo, but it’s likely she will have at least one guest, if past years are any indication. Ultimately, Rihanna will have the final say on any potential guests.

The new mom has been spending a lot of time in the studio in recent days. On Monday night, she and A$AP Rocky were spotted at a New York City recording studio, fueling rumors that they are working on music together.

While the Super Bowl is still five months away, Rihanna fans have been weighing in with their dream set lists. Dr. Dre, who headlined this year’s halftime show, also shared his excitement over seeing Rihanna perform.

“I’m a super fan of Rihanna. I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do,” he told Apple Music. “I just like her and what she does, and her get down, and how she approaches her artistry and the whole nine. It’s fantastic. She has the opportunity to really blow us away.”

On Sunday, Rihanna confirmed that she would headline the show after turning down an offer to perform at the 2019 Super Bowl in support of Colin Kaepernick, who protested police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem in 2016.

Super Bowl LVII will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12.