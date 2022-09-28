News Brad Barket/Getty Images 50 Cent Debuts Trailer for Investigative Series 'Hip Hop Homicides' / 09.28.2022

50 Cent is bringing his next big project to television.

The “Power” mogul has teamed up with co-executive producer Mona Scott-Young for his new WE tv series “Hip Hop Homicides,” which takes a “big picture” look at the epidemic of violence in hip-hop.

Host and producer Van Lathan examines the many murders in the hip-hop community, from Pop Smoke to XXXTentacion to King Von. The show includes one-on-one interviews with artists including French Montana, Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, Vic Mensa, and more.

The first episode centers around Pop Smoke, who was shot and killed in February 2020 in what was described as a “robbery gone wrong,” however, the show speculates that it may have been a targeted hit. 50 Cent, who served as a mentor to Pop Smoke, lends his commentary.

“Hip Hop Homicides” premieres Thursday, Nov. 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WE tv.

Earlier this month, 50 announced his exit from Starz, which has been home to his “Power” franchise. According to Deadline, he did not renew his deal with the network and is said to be entertaining multiple offers from streamers and studios for his G-Unit Film & Television projects.