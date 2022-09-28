New Music Ciara and Summer Walker Team Up on 'Better Thangs' / 09.28.2022

Ciara is on to “Better Thangs.”

The R&B singer returns with her brand new single featuring Summer Walker. The two shut out negativity and bring the feel-good vibes on the carefree anthem.

“CiCi got her own lane / Eventually they come around,” sings Ciara, while Summer takes the high road. “Put a ni**a right in his place / Ain’t got nothing else to say / ‘Cause I know karma comes around so I pray.”

Ciara previously made a cameo on “Ciara’s Prayer” for Summer’s album Still Over It.

The is the latest single from Ciara following the dance floor-ready “JUMP” in July. She is now readying her first album in three years, which will be released on her own Beauty Marks label under Uptown/Republic Records.

A video for “Better Thangs” is set to debut Friday.