News Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Gunna's Lawyers Call for His Release, Say There's 'No Evidence' to Hold Him / 09.28.2022

Lawyers for Gunna are calling for his freedom once again.

On Monday, the rapper’s legal team filed a third bond motion, claiming that prosecutors have failed to show a “shred of evidence” as they continue to pursue racketeering charges against him.

Fulton County prosecutors have argued that Gunna’s release could lead to witness intimidation. According to the filing, per Billboard, the government has not backed up those claims with any evidence.

“Kitchens has been languishing in jail nearly five months,” wrote Gunna’s attorney, Steven Sadow. “Franz Kafka would be shocked to learn that ‘imprison him now; present the evidence sometime in the future’ appears to be the State’s reality in Fulton County.”

Gunna’s lawyers say there’s “not one piece of paper” that supports keeping him in jail ahead of trial. “The prosecution has been afforded ample time to develop evidence to support its motion to detain Kitchens. It has not succeeded.”

Gunna was arrested in May as part of a 56-count RICO indictment against Young Thug and other members of the alleged Young Slime Life street gang. He has been denied pre-trial bond release twice because Fulton County prosecutors claimed he could intimidate witnesses if released ahead of trial.

“Detaining [Gunna] on the basis that ‘the state will file a notice [supposedly with reasons for detaining him]’ sometime in the future makes a mockery of the due process clause,” his lawyers wrote in Monday’s filing. “The court may not detain someone on the basis the prosecution is developing its case and will present the evidence at some future undetermined time.”

Back in June, Gunna reflected on his circumstances. “For now, I don’t have my freedom. But I am innocent,” Gunna wrote in an open letter. “I am being falsely accused and will never stop fighting to clear my name!”

He called the accusations against him “ugly and untrue,” and remained confident that justice will be served. “I have all faith that God will grant me justice for the purity in my heart and the innocence of my actions.”