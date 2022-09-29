New Music YG Returns with New Album 'I Got Issues' / 09.29.2022

YG shares his truth on his first solo album in two years, I Got Issues.

The 14-track set, which he calls his best album since My Krazy Life, includes appearances from Nas (“No Weapon”) and H.E.R. (“Go Dumb”), plus collaborations with Roddy Ricch and Post Malone (“Sober”) and Duki and Cuco (“I Dance”).

The follow-up to 2020’s My Life 4Hunnid previously spawned a series of tracks including “Alone,” “Toxic,” and “Scared Money” with J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo.

BEST ALBUM SINCE MY KRAZY LIFE ON 👌🏾z — yg (@YG) September 30, 2022

“It’s basically insight on my life, an update on my life,” YG explained. “I feel like my people ain’t hear from me in a real way in a long time, so I’m giving them this album and I’m here with all my issues.”

He also revealed the significance of the red cup on the cover, saying, “We drink away the pain.”

Pour up a cup and stream I Got Issues below.