Music Videos Ciara and Summer Walker Celebrate Girl Power in 'Better Thangs' Video / 09.30.2022

Fresh off their new collaboration, Ciara and Summer Walker team up in the vibrant video for “Better Thangs.”

The two celebrate girl power in the fun and feel-good clip, directed by Mia Barnes. They kick their men to the curb and they do it in style, from orange and green hair and matching robes to glittery gold body-hugging dresses. A pregnant Summer even joins Ciara for some dance moves.

In an interview with Apple Music, Ciara opened up about reuniting with Summer following “Ciara’s Prayer.” “She and I have been rolling ever since we’ve connected,” she said. “We’ve just had a great flow as moms, as girls. In this video, you feel the ultimate girl vibes with us. We’re having a good time. We’re laughing. You can feel the empowerment of us.”

Ciara is now readying her first album in three years, which she said will be “super R&B.”

“I got a super R&B, hardcore R&B in the center of this album,” she said. “My first album to me was my best album of my whole journey. I feel like this album has taken me right there where that album was, energetic, energy-wise tonality, the R&B core that’s in this record. Again, I always want to make the world move. I want to make the world dance. It’s always my thing. But there’s something about this record that just feels complete.”

She also hinted at some “really fun treats and surprises” on the project. “The fans have asked for a few things over the years, and they’re going to get what they wanted with this album,” she said.