News David M. Benett/Getty Images Post Malone Opens Up About Fatherhood / 09.30.2022

Post Malone is one proud papa.

The singer and his fiancée welcomed their first child in June. In an interview with GQ, the new dad opened up about fatherhood and the hardships of being away from his 4-month-old daughter while on the road.

“It is great. It’s really tough not being able to see her, but she’s coming out more often now,” said Post, who is currently on his “Twelve Carat Tour.” “She’s huge, she’s super tall, and she’s such a legend and I’m just happy to see her. But it is heartbreaking having to leave and not be able to be with her all the time.”

The “I Like You” hitmaker been playing his music for her, but it may be too soon to tell if she’s a fan. “She hasn’t cried whenever I put my music on so far, which I think is a good sign, but we’ll wait and find out. I got to let her decide,” he said. “I tried to play her some stuff but I can’t really tell what she’s into right now. She’s going to have to like my music, I think, [or] she’s going to get used to it.”

Posty acknowledged that his music is popular with kids, citing the Kidz Bop version of “Congratulations.” “Kids love my music for some reason, which is awesome, so I’m hoping that she just goes with the flow on that one.”

But not everything about fatherhood is perfect, admitting that the “blowouts” are the craziest thing. “She will blow out sometimes and it’ll come right outside of her pants,” he said. “The poop will just be dripping out and I’m like, ‘What the hell happened?’ That’s how I know it definitely is my daughter–not that I have blowouts, but that I know my way around a toilet.”

His daughter is already following in her dad’s fashionable footsteps. “She’s so swaggy. We got her overalls, Realtree camo everything, some nice hoodies, some zip-ups,” said Post, who is the new face of Moose Knuckles. “She’s so cool. She’s way cooler than me but she definitely took a little inspiration from me.”

Post also opened up about his recent fall on stage, which landed him in the hospital.

“I think what happened [was] the first Boston show was good, but maybe I danced a little too hard and I woke up and my ribs cracked and I couldn’t breathe,” he said.

After taking a few days off to recover, he returned to the road. “They gave me good medicine, all the lidocaine patches and everything, so I’m feeling a whole lot better. We just did two shows in a row. Now, I got two days off and I’m ready to keep kicking ass.”