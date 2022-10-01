Cardi B and Offset attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Cardi B Shares Explicit Text Messages with Offset

By Devin
  /  10.01.2022

Bring a bucket and a mop…

Cardi B is revealing her explicit text conversation with Offset after a troll made a joke about her husband’s infidelity.

“This is how Offset be w/ random women when Cardi B be away from home,” wrote the person, who also shared a meme of SpongeBob SquarePants looking at his phone with the caption, “Man eat that d**k.”

But Cardi surprised the troll when she responded with a screenshot of personal texts between her and her husband in which they exchanged graphic details about their sexual activity.

“Actually this how he be… Thank you,” she wrote alongside a kissing face emoji.

Cardi and Offset Sext

Offset, who is labeled in Cardi’s phone as “Hubbington,” recalled a passionate night of lovemaking in his messages.

“Let me stop cause I know you getting horny,” Cardi told her husband, who encouraged her to continue, “I like when u tell me to f**k you keep doing that.”

Cardi quickly deleted the NSFW screenshot and shared a GIF of Robert Redford from the 1972 film Jeremiah Johnson. “Ms.Wap for a reason puuuurrrrrrrrrr…,” the “WAP” hitmaker wrote in her caption.

The couple, who shares two children, is still going strong. Last month, Kulture and Wave’s parents celebrated their fifth anniversary, and a wedding ceremony may be next.

“5 years married❤️❤️……it’s time for my wedding,” Cardi tweeted.

