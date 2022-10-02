News Getty Images Iggy Azalea Surprises Tory Lanez with Cake to Celebrate Album Release / 10.02.2022

Tory Lanez is feeling the love from Iggy Azalea.

To celebrate the release of his new album Sorry 4 What, the “Fancy” rapper surprised her boyfriend with a custom cake shaped like a bottle of merlot.

Iggy spared no detail on the realistic cake, which looked like it came straight from the vineyard. One Umbrella Vineyard was written on the box, an homage to Tory’s record label, while the album title appeared on the bottle along with the vintage date, 09.30.22. There were even grapes and a wine key.

Tory shared video of his surprise gift from Iggy on Instagram. “Thank you baby girl,” he wrote in his caption alongside the angel emoji.

She responded in the comments, writing, “Much deserved!”

The couple’s relationship appears to be going strong. They first sparked romance rumors over the summer after a photo surfaced of them showing PDA while dining together in Miami. Iggy’s ox tails also went viral after receiving praise from Tory.

Sorry 4 What dropped Friday and has been receiving praise from fans and friends including LeBron James.

A humbled Tory thanked his fans for their support after the 20-track album hit No. 1 on Apple Music. “We did something incredible last night. Just to see the album be No. 1 on Apple Music in all genres, with no playlisting and no support,” he said. “My mind is so humbled right now just for what is happening.”

He also acknowledged the “hatred” he has received in the past. “This is the first time in a long time that I just want to let y’all know that I’m thankful and I feel so loved.”