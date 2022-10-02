TV Appearances Kendrick Lamar Performs 'N95' and 'Father Time' on 'SNL' / 10.02.2022

Kendrick Lamar kicked off the new season of “SNL.”

Fresh off his “Big Steppers Tour,” the Compton kingpin took the stage as musical guest on last night’s season premiere with host Miles Teller. During his first “SNL” performance in eight years, he performed a pair of songs off his chart-topping album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.

For his first performance of the evening, Kung Fu Kenny delivered a medley of “Rich Spirit” and “N95.” Dressed in a pink tie-dye hoodie, leather pants, and belt with giant buckle, he delivered the song in a white box with his silhouette projected behind him. He also paid tribute to Kee Riches, the 23-year-old L.A. rapper, who was shot and killed in Compton last week.

He returned for another Mr. Morale standout, “Father Time” with special guest Sampha. He turned the white box into a bedroom, complete with furniture. Wearing a blue pgLang hat and brown hoodie, the Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper performed the moving lyrics as the walls closed in on each side.

It’s been eight years since Kendrick was the musical guest on “SNL,” when he performed “i” off his Grammy-winning album To Pimp a Butterfly.

After wrapping the North American leg last month, Kendrick is slated to bring his “Big Steppers Tour” to Europe and Australia for a two-month trek, starting Oct. 7 in Amsterdam.