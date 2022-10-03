News Cardi B and JT Beef Erupts on Twitter / 10.03.2022

One week after sparring with Akbar V on social media, Cardi B has a new Twitter feud with JT.

It seemingly started after JT congratulated GloRilla on the success of her “Tomorrow” remix, which features Cardi. However, she failed to congratulate Cardi in her tweet.

im not like that at alllll I been doing remixes & never got credited ON A CHART BUT they get sung word for word and help push the original songs as intended unlike y’all well I can’t even say y’all cause you don’t rap,you TWEET! Congratulations Glo&stream FNF remix AND QUEENMIX😛 https://t.co/vk5pe33XLr — J🫖🪄 (@ThegirlJT) October 3, 2022

Cardi appeared to shade JT by tweeting, “Lapdog” and “Go fetch,” a possible reference to JT’s friendship with Nicki Minaj. JT is also featured on the Queen Mix to Nicki’s single “Super Freaky Girl.”

JT responded by seemingly taking her own shots at Cardi. “I hope you don’t think you no BULLY!!!” she tweeted before calling her a “wiener dog.”

I hope you don’t think you no BULLY!!! — J🫖🪄 (@ThegirlJT) October 3, 2022

After all the subliminal tweets, JT addressed Cardi directly and accused her of not having any “real talent.”

“Cardi you go fetch a real talent! We DM’ing why you come back here to put on a show for these KIDS?” JT asked.

Cardi you go fetch a real talent! We DM’ing why you come back here to put on a show for these KIDS? https://t.co/5bIjN3kSov — J🫖🪄 (@ThegirlJT) October 3, 2022

Cardi clapped back, accusing JT of using a ghostwriter. “So wait, me and you talking in the DM woman to woman, but YOU take it to your timeline and throw shots calling me a bully and a wiener… Why you playing dumb? And YOU talking about a talent?! haaaaa! You forgot P tried to put me on wit your writer?”

So wait, me and you talking in the DM woman to woman, but YOU take it to your timeline and throw shots calling me a bully and a wiener… Why you playing dumb? And YOU talking about a talent?! haaaaa! You forgot P tried to put me on wit your writer? https://t.co/tSya8WLqoC — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 3, 2022

JT defended herself against the writing accusations. “For our hooks for our sound cause you clearly have none! Ask ANY writer! I write my OWN shit!!! You know this.”

No you wanted our written!!! For our hooks for our sound cause you clearly have none! Ask ANY writer! I write my OWN shit!!! You know this https://t.co/A40cSm38zr — J🫖🪄 (@ThegirlJT) October 3, 2022

Cardi also posted the stats of “Twerk” while comparing it to City Girls’ other YouTube videos. Referring to her as “prison pants,” she took aim at JT over her lack of hits.

Cardi please I’m not impressed I don’t care I’m not bout to beef with you about YouTube girl is crazy? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/66I0ZEuzY8 — J🫖🪄 (@ThegirlJT) October 3, 2022

Wait I’m back for this last tweet cause who doing anything for doggy treats?? If anything glorilla have you a BONE that you need to go feed to that dog you was posing by the pool with for hot shit! Fancy pants https://t.co/I4BiKlv0PU — J🫖🪄 (@ThegirlJT) October 3, 2022

Hot shit debuted higher than any song you ever dropped or been on, prison pants. Everybody has good and bad moments but you haven’t had one since what? ACT UP? https://t.co/Ybvu7pneld — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 3, 2022

Back in 2019, Cardi collaborated with City Girls on their hit single “Twerk.” The year before that, JT showed love to Cardi during an interview with Rap-Up.

“I can honestly say Cardi opened the door for a lot of normal girls to feel like they could be rappers. I love Cardi for that,” she said. “I watched Cardi from being that girl in her bag to being on Met Gala. She a real bitch.”

Nicki Minaj was seemingly entertained by all the drama. Amid the back and forth, she tweeted a couple GIFs of Rick James and Whitney Houston.