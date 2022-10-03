Cardi B and JT

Cardi B and JT Beef Erupts on Twitter

By Devin
  10.03.2022

One week after sparring with Akbar V on social media, Cardi B has a new Twitter feud with JT.

It seemingly started after JT congratulated GloRilla on the success of her “Tomorrow” remix, which features Cardi. However, she failed to congratulate Cardi in her tweet.

Cardi appeared to shade JT by tweeting, “Lapdog” and “Go fetch,” a possible reference to JT’s friendship with Nicki Minaj. JT is also featured on the Queen Mix to Nicki’s single “Super Freaky Girl.”

JT responded by seemingly taking her own shots at Cardi. “I hope you don’t think you no BULLY!!!” she tweeted before calling her a “wiener dog.”

After all the subliminal tweets, JT addressed Cardi directly and accused her of not having any “real talent.”

“Cardi you go fetch a real talent! We DM’ing why you come back here to put on a show for these KIDS?” JT asked.

Cardi clapped back, accusing JT of using a ghostwriter. “So wait, me and you talking in the DM woman to woman, but YOU take it to your timeline and throw shots calling me a bully and a wiener… Why you playing dumb? And YOU talking about a talent?! haaaaa! You forgot P tried to put me on wit your writer?”

JT defended herself against the writing accusations. “For our hooks for our sound cause you clearly have none! Ask ANY writer! I write my OWN shit!!! You know this.”

Cardi also posted the stats of “Twerk” while comparing it to City Girls’ other YouTube videos. Referring to her as “prison pants,” she took aim at JT over her lack of hits.

Back in 2019, Cardi collaborated with City Girls on their hit single “Twerk.” The year before that, JT showed love to Cardi during an interview with Rap-Up.

“I can honestly say Cardi opened the door for a lot of normal girls to feel like they could be rappers. I love Cardi for that,” she said. “I watched Cardi from being that girl in her bag to being on Met Gala. She a real bitch.”

Nicki Minaj was seemingly entertained by all the drama. Amid the back and forth, she tweeted a couple GIFs of Rick James and Whitney Houston.

