News Getty Images Kodak Black Apologizes to PnB Rock's Girlfriend for Blaming Her for His Death / 10.03.2022

Kodak Black is sorry.

The rapper has apologized to PnB Rock’s girlfriend for the insensitive comments made in the wake of his death.

After PnB was murdered during a robbery at Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles in Los Angeles, Kodak appeared to blame Stephanie Sibounheuang after she tagged the location of the restaurant in her Instagram Story. At the time, there was a theory on social media that her post may have tipped off the killer.

“SMH PNB WAS MY BOY I WAS JUS OTP WIT EM LAST NIGHT! WE BE TALKIN BOUT HIM COMIN BACK OUT & POPPIN HIS SHIT AGAIN IN THIS RAP SHIT,” he wrote before addressing PnB’s girlfriend. “THAT HOE MIGHT AS WELL KILL HERSELF.”

Kodak Black reacts to the passing of Pnb Rock pic.twitter.com/JS1I78sDer — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) September 13, 2022

Last week, police arrested two suspects, who were reportedly already in the parking lot of Roscoe’s when PnB arrived, discrediting the theory that Sibounheuang’s Instagram post prompted the attack.

Kodak Black apologizes to Pnb Rock’s girlfriend for blaming her for his death pic.twitter.com/9nRldYZmo6 — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) October 3, 2022

During a recent Instagram Live, Kodak clarified his controversial comments. “I was angry at that moment when I first heard it ’cause I had just woke up,” he said before claiming that he was just listening to the internet. “I just went with what everybody was saying like, Oh man, she posted the address.”

He went on to apologize for jumping to conclusions. “At that moment, it was sounding like she did some [explicit],” he said. “So shit, you know, kill yourself. Other than that, I don’t wish no bad on her. I give my apologies to her. I hope she keeping her head up and all that.”

Last week, Freddie Lee Trone and his 17-year-old son were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of PnB Rock on Sept. 12. Each was charged with one count of murder, two counts of second-degree robbery, and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery. Trone’s wife, Shauntel, was arrested and charged with one count of being an accessory after the fact to the killing.

Cardi B, who earlier defended Sibounheuang, called out “social media investigators” for mistakenly pointing the finger at PnB’s girlfriend.

“Told y’all……Yall must not know how the hood moves,” she wrote. “Y’all owe that girl a apology for the shit y’all put her through knowing that she saw her baby dad die in her face….Social media investigators YALL SUCK!!!!