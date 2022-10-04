News Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Lil Wayne's Daughter Reginae Carter Drops BET Hip-Hop Awards Cypher / 10.04.2022

Like father, like daughter.

Lil Wayne’s daughter, Reginae Carter, shows off her rap skills as part of a digital cypher for the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards. Over Missy Elliott’s “Hot Boyz” instrumental, Ms. Carter blazed the mic with a fiery 16 bars, written by her dad.

“Young Carter, that’s Ms. Carter, best rapper alive, you know his daughter,” raps the 23-year-old Reginae before shouting out her dad. “Smokin’ on some good good that my dad sent me.”

She continues, “All I’m really ’bout is that life / Just got my nails done so don’t blame me from dropping that mic.”

Reginae, whose mother is Toya Johnson, has shown off her musical talent in the past. She was originally part of the OMG Girlz with T.I.’s stepdaughter Zonnique Pullins and was signed to Young Money in 2013. She can also be heard alongside her dad on “Famous” off 2018’s Tha Carter V.

Watch Reginae’s flow below and catch rest of the cyphers tonight during the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards.