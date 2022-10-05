New Music Ty Dolla $ign and Mustard Team Up with Lil Durk on 'My Friends' / 10.05.2022

Crew love.

Ty Dolla $ign and Mustard’s joint album is finally on the way. Today, they drop the first single “My Friends” featuring Lil Durk. Over the slapping Mustard beat, Ty puts on for his day ones.

“On top of the world, me and my clique / Got it out the mud, now we all lit / This how it feel to be rich, Black, and poppin’,” he sings.

On his verse, Durk reveals that his residency at Drai’s in Las Vegas was canceled amid his pending attempted murder trial.

“Don’t know who to trust / They stopped my residency at Drai’s / My case too much,” he raps. “I was fightin’ my gun case by my lonely / These are my brothers who I’m with, these not my homies.”

Ty previously worked with Mustard on hits like “Paranoid” and “Or Nah.” “Every time my brother Mustard and I link up, we make history,” he said. “What’s success and fortune if you ain’t getting it with your day ones? Big shout out to Durk for being a part of this song.”

Speaking with Apple Music, Mustard opened up about the long-awaited joint project, which he said will feature “a lot of our core people.”

“We always talked about it and said we was going to do it. We always just have millions of songs laying around and stuff like that,” he said. “Between me, him, YG, the people that I work with closely… we all just have all these songs. And me and Ty just got a lot of songs so it was super overdue. I feel like we’ve been supposed to do this.”

It’s been two years since Ty dropped his album Featuring Ty Dolla Sign. In the meantime, he can be heard on Kid Cudi’s Entergalactic single “Willing to Trust.”