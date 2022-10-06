News Kanye West Gives Fox News' Tucker Carlson a Tour of Yeezy Office / 10.06.2022

Kanye West is opening the doors to his Yeezy headquarters and Tucker Carlson was one of the first to get a peek.

Amid his drama-filled week, the Yeezy mogul invited the Fox News host to his new office in L.A. He gave him a tour of the space and let him try new beverages that are being concocted by the Yeezy team including the “Donda,” an activated charcoal black sesame milk.

“TUCKER CARLSON STOPPED BY THE NEW YEEZY OFFICE FUN GOD IS GOOD,” Ye captioned the video.

Ye filmed Carlson’s reaction as he tried one of the drinks. “I’m pretty open minded about what I put in my mouth,” said the conservative political commentator.

He also showed off his 3D-printed Yeezy boots and had Carlson try them on. “It’s gonna change the game because cause you can adjust how hard the cushion is,” Ye said.

Ye arrived back from Paris Fashion Week and immediately met with Carlson. According to TMZ, they discussed his controversial “White Lives Matter” shirt and accusations that he’s a bully. The interview will air tonight at 8 p.m. on Fox.