Kodak Black Drops New Album 'Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1' / 10.06.2022

Kodak Black returns with his second album this year, Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1.

The 19-track collection, the first in his Kutthroat Bill series, features the singles “Walk,” “Spin,” and the Metro Boomin-produced “I’m So Awesome,” with appearances from Lil Crix, VVSNCE, NFL Tuewop, and Prince Swanny.

Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1 arrives eight months after Kodak’s gold-certified album Back for Everything, which spawned the platinum-certified hit “Super Gremlin.”

Earlier today, Kodak made headlines after he dissed Latto after losing Song the Year to “Big Energy” at the BET Hip-Hop Awards.

The album may be his last for Atlantic. He is reportedly in talks to sign a new deal with Capitol Music Group.

Stream Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1 below.