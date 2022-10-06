Kodak Black Drops New Album 'Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1'
/ 10.06.2022
Kodak Black returns with his second album this year, Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1.
The 19-track collection, the first in his Kutthroat Bill series, features the singles “Walk,” “Spin,” and the Metro Boomin-produced “I’m So Awesome,” with appearances from Lil Crix, VVSNCE, NFL Tuewop, and Prince Swanny.
Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1 arrives eight months after Kodak’s gold-certified album Back for Everything, which spawned the platinum-certified hit “Super Gremlin.”
Earlier today, Kodak made headlines after he dissed Latto after losing Song the Year to “Big Energy” at the BET Hip-Hop Awards.
The album may be his last for Atlantic. He is reportedly in talks to sign a new deal with Capitol Music Group.
Stream Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1 below.
TRENDING
Lil Wayne's Daughter Reginae Carter Drops BET Hip-Hop Awards Cypher
Her fiery freestyle was written by her father.
10.04.2022
Quavo and Takeoff Address Migos Split
“Sometimes sh*t don’t work out,” said Quavo.
10.04.2022
Cardi B and JT Beef Erupts on Twitter
The City Girl accused Cardi of not having “real talent” during the heated exchange.
10.03.2022
Cardi B Shares Explicit Text Messages with Offset
She responded to a troll with the graphic exchange.
10.01.2022