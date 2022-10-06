News Getty Images Kodak Black Slams Latto After Losing BET Hip-Hop Award / 10.06.2022

Kodak Black is feeling some type of way about losing his BET award.

The rapper’s hit “Super Gremlin” was nominated for Song of the Year at Tuesday’s BET Hip-Hop Awards, but lost to Latto’s “Big Energy.” And he didn’t take the loss well. In a series of posts, Kodak took his anger out at Latto.

“The Woman Empowerment Shit Kool !” he wrote in his caption. “Don’t Take Nun From Nobody But You Still Gotta Work For It ! Don’t Jus Simply Give It To Somebody Kuz They A Woman !!!!! If That’s The Case Y’all Shoulda Gave Song Of The Year To Glorilla Not That Hating Ass Mutt.”

On Instagram Live, he called Latto a “Frappuccino” while crediting her win to the “women’s empowerment” movement.

“I swear to God, I told these people weeks ago. I’m like, ‘Bro, watch, they finna play with me and they finna give it to Frappuccino,” Kodak added. “By the time it’s my turn to get my shit, they gon’ play on the women’s empowerment.”

Kodak Black says he knew BET was going to give song of the year to ‘Frappuccino’ 😳 should ‘Super Gremlin’ have won⁉️ pic.twitter.com/dRY6dYsOzk — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) October 5, 2022

“Super Gremlin” peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. Latto’s “Big Energy” also reached No. 3 and has become the longest-charting solo female rap song in Hot 100 history.

Latto seemingly reacted to Kodak’s comments, captioning her Instagram post with the hashtag #Frappuccino.

Kodak and Latto have a contentious past. During an interview with Real 92.3 in March, Latto revealed that she had trouble clearing one feature for her album because she refused to sleep with the male artist, but didn’t disclose his identity. Social media speculated that it was Kodak, who is featured on her song “Bussdown.” However, Kodak denied that it was him.

During his rant against BET, Kodak also called for a boycott of the network and slammed Connie Orlando, BET’s Senior Vice President of Music, News, and Specials.

“Everyone Needa Boycott @Connieorlando & @BET ! Y’all Lame Af & Y’all Not Really For The People Fr ! BET WATERED DOWN !!! Y’all So Lame And Out Of Touch ! Y’all Definitely Not A Creditable Show !!!” said Kodak, who performed during the awards.

“I Called It Out A Few Weeks Ago ! Ain’t No Way They Gone Let No MF Kodak Win A Dam Award Even If The Card Is Right In Front Of Them !” he added. “The Whole Point Of Everything Was Bout Woman Empowerment ! The Females Been Crying All Year Bout It ! @connieorlando Gave All Females Awards If They Deserved It Or Not !”

The controversy comes as Kodak prepares to release his new album Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1 on Friday.