News YG Drops Freestyle Over Nipsey Hussle Beat / 10.06.2022

Go brazy.

Fresh off the release of his new album I Got Issues, YG paid a visit to Power 106’s L.A. Leakers where he dropped a freestyle over Nipsey Hussle’s “Hussle in the House” instrumental.

Over the bouncy West Coast beat, the Compton rapper showed off his brazy flow for two minutes straight. In addition to paying tribute to Nipsey (“Y’all was mad, Nip was crippin’, I was whoopin'”), he put on for his city.

“Bitch, I’m a whole gangsta like my stage name / Get money and f**k on your main thang,” YG raps. “I rep the West so hard, they don’t feel me in the South / They f**k with me but they just can’t get with the bounce / Ice-T said L.A. ni**as don’t wear chains, but why the f*** I got bust downs and plain janes?”

I Got Issues dropped last week featuring appearances from Nas, H.E.R., Roddy Ricch, and Post Malone.

YG also released a video for the standout track “How to Rob a Rapper,” but made it clear that he wasn’t dissing anyone. “It ain’t no diss, it’s just a message to these rappers. Please be on your shit,” he said.

The track received approval from 50 Cent, whose 1999 song “How to Rob” inspired YG. “Yeah this shit hard,” said Fif.