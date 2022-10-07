Quavo and Saweetie

Quavo Fuels Saweetie Cheating Rumors on New Song 'Messy'

Quavo is going on the record about his relationship with Saweetie.

On Friday, the Migos rapper released his joint album with Takeoff, Only Built for Infinity Links, but one song in particular has everyone talking. On “Messy,” Quavo raps about a woman who was unfaithful with a close friend.

“I said, Caresha, please ’cause she too messy,” he raps on the DJ Durel-produced track. “Bitch fu**ed my dog behind my back, but I ain’t stressin’ / You wanted the gang, you should’ve just said it, we would’ve blessed it / Now sh*t got messy.”

While he didn’t mention Saweetie by name, there was speculation that Quavo was referring to his ex. Fans shared their own theories about the lyrics, with some suggesting that Saweetie cheated with Lil Baby or Offset, which may have led to Migos’ breakup.

Saweetie appeared on REVOLT’s “Caresha Please” last month where she was asked if Quavo ever cheated on her. “I think the past is just the past and I’ve moved on since then,” she said while noting that their relationship ended over “differences.”

After announcing their breakup in March 2021, Saweetie hinted that Quavo was unfaithful. “I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character,” she tweeted. “Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

Quavo addressed Migos’ breakup during a recent interview with the “Big Facts” podcast. “I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo because we just came from a loyal family,” he said. “We’re supposed to stick together, and sometimes shit don’t work out. It ain’t meant to be.”

While the group’s future remains unclear, Quavo and Takeoff are moving forward as a duo. On Friday, they dropped their joint album Only Built for Infinity Links featuring NBA YoungBoy, Summer Walker, Young Thug, and Gunna.

