News Getty Images 50 Cent's Estranged Son Says He Will Pay $6,700 for 24 Hours with His Father / 10.10.2022

50 Cent and his estranged son are back at it.

The two have had a contentious relationship that once again took center stage on social media. During an Instagram Live session with Choke No Joke, 50’s eldest son Marquise Jackson claimed that the $6,700 in monthly child support ($81,000 a year) he received from his famous father wasn’t enough to comfortably support his lifestyle in New York City.

“You’re talking about a Forbes lister, you’re talking about somebody that has problems with everybody, you can’t just live in any neighborhood,” Marquise said.

“$81k is not a substantial [amount] of money,” he continued. “You talkin’ about you got beef with everybody in the industry. You can’t just live anywhere.”

Choke No Joke argued that Marquise’s mother, Shaniqua Tompkins, should be responsible for paying the other half. “She gotta take care of you too. She gotta work too,” he said.

Marquise faced backlash for his comments, with some calling him entitled and arguing that $81,000 was more than enough to support him.

On Monday, Marquise responded to the criticism, posting a photo of himself on the floor with the word “Entitled” spelled out in cash, a nod to his father’s infamous “Broke” photo.

He also offered to pay $6,700 to spend 24 hours with his dad, so he could get back the childhood moments he missed out on.

“Since y’all think $6,700 is sooo much money someone tell my pops I will pay him $6,700 for just 24hr of his time so we can do everything I ever wanted to do with him as a kid,” said Marquise.

50 and Marquise have been at odds for years, often taking shots at each other online. Back in 2020, 50 said he would rather have 6ix9ine for a son that Marquise. “He better than Marquise though. I’ll take him before I take my actual [son],” he said of the controversial rapper.

Amid all the drama, 50 seemingly responded to the father-son feud by posting a clip of his character Kanan from “Power” where he kills his son after a dispute.