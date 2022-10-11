News Elon Musk Says He Expressed 'Concerns' to Kanye West About Anti-Semitic Tweet / 10.11.2022

Elon Musk has reached out to Kanye West amid his anti-Semitic comments.

The Tesla CEO revealed that he condemned Ye following the hateful tweet that got him suspended from Twitter.

“Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took to heart,” Musk tweeted on Monday.

Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took to heart — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2022

This comes after both Twitter and Instagram restricted Ye’s accounts after he lashed out against Jewish people in a series of messages.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” he said in the since-removed tweet. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew. Also you guys have toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

Prior to that, Musk welcomed his friend back to Twitter after he posted for the first time since November 2020.

Musk, who is attempting to buy Twitter, is the latest celebrity to speak out in the wake of Ye’s controversies including the “White Lives Matter” shirts he debuted at Paris Fashion Week.

John Legend questioned Ye’s hateful messaging. “Weird how all these ‘free, independent thinkers’ always land at the same old anti blackness and anti semitism,” the Grammy winner tweeted.

Weird how all these “free, independent thinkers” always land at the same old anti blackness and anti semitism. — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 10, 2022

Jack Antonoff tweeted “kanye a little bitch” after West’s anti-Semitic post, while Jamie Lee Curtis declared his comments “abhorrent.” Michael Rapaport shared a video in which he called Ye a “dusty prick.”

kanye a little bitch — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) October 10, 2022

I’m up going DEFCON 6 Million @kanyewest S T A Y D I S R U P T I V E @iamrapaport all day everyday

Disruptive Behavior ✡️✡️✡️✡️✡️✡️ pic.twitter.com/KmZcegVKiB — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) October 9, 2022

The holiest day in Judaism was last week. Words matter. A threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide. Your words hurt and incite violence. You are a father. Please stop. pic.twitter.com/8iFuKwwspw — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) October 9, 2022

On Tuesday, the Holocaust Museum L.A. invited West to visit to learn about the devastating impacts of hate speech. “Words matter and words have consequences Ye. We urge you to come visit us at Holocaust Museum L.A. to understand just how words can incite horrific violence and genocide,” the museum wrote in an Instagram Story.