News Mark Sagliocco/WireImage Kim Kardashian Pays for Security at Kids' School After Kanye West Attacks / 10.11.2022

Kim Kardashian is taking precaution in the wake of Kanye West’s social media attacks.

The Skims mogul has reportedly hired additional security to guard her children’s private school after Ye publicly revealed its name on social media.

According to TMZ, Kim is footing the bill herself. While Kanye himself doesn’t pose a threat, there is fear that someone could show up and potentially harm the students.

Ye has been outspoken about wanting his four kids to attend his private Christian school, Donda Academy. During his text conversation with his ex-wife, he shared the name of the school where the kids are currently enrolled.

Kanye says his children are being “indoctrinated” by Sierra Canyon school pic.twitter.com/kY6v0OwpzR — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) October 8, 2022

In the wake of his “White Lives Matter” shirt controversy, Ye also made a disturbing comment about school shootings while responding to Boosie Badazz after he called him out.

“DON’T SPEAK ON ME LIL BOOSIE SPEAK TO ME YEAH LITTLE NERD ASS ME,” he told Boosie. “COME SMACK ME OR COME SHOOT ME IM THE ONE THAT GOT BULLIED BY THE ENTIRE BLACK CELEBRITY COMMUNITY NO IM BACK TO SHOOT THE SCHOOL UP.”

Kanye West is now upset with Lil Boosie. Regardless of how you feel about someone’s comments about you Kanye, you should never say ” I am going to shoot the school up” as a reference to whatever you meant. Maybe Instagram should disable Kanye account as they did Kodak Black. pic.twitter.com/ZxGpVP6X68 — Doc Louallen (@LouallenDoc) October 7, 2022

Kim has resisted Ye’s efforts in part because Donda Academy is not an accredited school. Rolling Stone recently reported that parents of Donda students are required to sign nondisclosure agreements and that the principal has never held a formal position as an educator.

In his interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News, Ye said that his kids are being “indoctrinated” at their current school. “Right now we’ve come to a compromise, but I’m not finished because I don’t compromise,” he said.

Ye attended North’s basketball game over the weekend wearing his “White Lives Matter” shirt. Kim reportedly did not interact or look at Ye during the game, and even moved her vehicle so she didn’t have to walk out with him.