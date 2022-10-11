New Music Lil Yachty Drops Video for Viral Hit 'Poland' / 10.11.2022

Lil Yachty is taking a Wooooooock to Poland.

After taking the internet by storm, Yachty has officially released his viral hit to streaming services. Produced by F1lthy, Lucian, and Lukrative, “Poland” clocks in under a minute-and-a-half and features the now famous hook about his voyage to the Central European country.

The song arrives alongside a Cole Bennett-directed video in which Yachty wears an “American Idol” contestant hoodie while walking through what is clearly not Poland, and more likely New York, with a cameo from Zack Bia.

“Poland,” Yachty’s first official solo track this year, previously leaked before Yachty dropped it on SoundCloud. It has received co-signs from Wiz Khalifa, Denzel Curry, and Drake, who shared a screenshot of himself listening to the song on Spotify.

I Took WoOoOoOoOoOck Ta Polaaaaaaaaaand — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) October 6, 2022

Lil yachty on my list of best dressed rappers too. That Poland song is hard — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) October 5, 2022

Lil Boat didn’t drop his annual Birthday Mix mixtape this year, but he may have more music on the way.

“First year with no birthday mix, something special is coming, thanks for the wishes,” he tweeted on his birthday in August. “Love y’all 4ever c u soon.”