Lil Yachty

Lil Yachty Drops Video for Viral Hit 'Poland'

By Devin
  /  10.11.2022

Lil Yachty is taking a Wooooooock to Poland.

After taking the internet by storm, Yachty has officially released his viral hit to streaming services. Produced by F1lthy, Lucian, and Lukrative, “Poland” clocks in under a minute-and-a-half and features the now famous hook about his voyage to the Central European country.

The song arrives alongside a Cole Bennett-directed video in which Yachty wears an “American Idol” contestant hoodie while walking through what is clearly not Poland, and more likely New York, with a cameo from Zack Bia.

“Poland,” Yachty’s first official solo track this year, previously leaked before Yachty dropped it on SoundCloud. It has received co-signs from Wiz Khalifa, Denzel Curry, and Drake, who shared a screenshot of himself listening to the song on Spotify.

Lil Boat didn’t drop his annual Birthday Mix mixtape this year, but he may have more music on the way.

“First year with no birthday mix, something special is coming, thanks for the wishes,” he tweeted on his birthday in August. “Love y’all 4ever c u soon.”

Music Videos
New Music
Lil Yachty

TRENDING
News

Ashanti Responds to Irv Gotti on Diddy's 'Gotta Move On (Remix)'

“It’s giving obsessed, it’s giving me stressed.”
By Devin
10.10.2022
News

50 Cent's Estranged Son Says He Will Pay $6,700 for 24 Hours with His Father

The father-son feud is heating up again.
By Devin
10.10.2022
News

Jermaine Dupri Announces Verzuz with Diddy

The So So Def vs. Bad Boy battle is on.
By Devin
10.09.2022
News

Justin Bieber Ends Friendship with Kanye West After Hailey Bieber Diss

Bieber believes Ye went “way too far” when he attacked his wife.
By Devin
10.08.2022
View More

Sponsored Stories