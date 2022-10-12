News Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly 'Repulsed' by Kanye West's Behavior / 10.12.2022

Kim Kardashian has had enough of Kanye West’s antics.

The Skims mogul has reportedly become “so upset” with her ex-husband’s behavior that she doesn’t even talk to him anymore without a third party.

“They have had zero communication in several weeks, and all communication regarding the kids’ schedules are now coordinated through assistants,” a source told Page Six.

Kim was “repulsed” by Ye’s “White Live Matters” shirts and his subsequent interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. She was also reportedly “very upset by” his anti-Semitic remarks.

“She has had enough of his conspiracy theories, bullying, and hateful rhetoric,” the source said.

Over the weekend, Ye attended his daughter North’s basketball game wearing his “White Lives Matter” shirt. Kim reportedly did not interact or look at Ye during the game, and even moved her vehicle so she didn’t have to walk out with him.

Kim & Kanye Attend North’s Basketball Game https://t.co/o6PlnlbwOC — TMZ (@TMZ) October 9, 2022

“Everyone is now seeing for themselves [what] was the catalyst for the divorce,” a source told Page Six. “In the past, when Kanye would spiral and destroy everything in his path, Kim would be the person everyone would call to get him help or be the only one who could get him to snap out of his dark mental state.”

Earlier in the week, TMZ reported that Kim is paying for additional security to guard her children’s private school after Ye publicly revealed its name on social media. There is concern that someone could show up and potentially harm the students.

The former couple was said to be in a cordial place just weeks ago, however, things reportedly took a turn amid Ye’s friendship with conservative commentator Candace Owens, who joined Ye at Paris Fashion Week wearing his “White Lives Matter” shirt.

“Things took a turn when Kanye started alienating himself by hanging around Candace,” the source said.

Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. “She felt it was best to end the marriage when she realized she could no longer help someone that didn’t want to be helped.”