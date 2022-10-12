News Getty Images Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar, & Drake Among MTV EMA 2022 Nominees / 10.12.2022

The queen conquers.

Nicki Minaj is among the top nominees at the MTV EMA 2022, it was announced today.

As the most nominated rapper this year, she received five nominations including Best Artist, Best Hip-Hop, and Biggest Fans at the 28th annual show, which will air next month. Her chart-topping hit “Super Freaky Girl” was also nominated in categories including Best Song and Best Video.

Fresh off his six wins at the BET Hip-Hop Awards, Kendrick Lamar racks up four nominations including Best Video for “The Heart Part 5,” as well as Best Live, Best Hip-Hop, and Video for Good.

Harry Styles leads the pack with seven nominations, followed by Taylor Swift with six. Lil Baby, Doja Cat, and Lizzo receive three nods, while Drake, Jack Harlow, and Megan Thee Stallion score two apiece.

The MTV EMA 2022 will take place Nov. 13 at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany, and will air live on MTV in more than 170 countries. It will also stream on Paramount+ and Pluto TV globally beginning Nov. 14.

Fans can vote for their favorite artists across the 19 categories starting today. Voting remains open until Nov. 9.

See a full list of nominees below.

MTV EMA 2022 Nominees

Best Song

Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Jack Harlow – “First Class”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Rosalía – “Despechá”

Best Video

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

Best Artist

Adele

Beyoncé

Harry Styles

Nicki Minaj

Rosalía

Taylor Swift

Best New

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

Gayle

Seventeen

Stephen Sanchez

Tems

Best Collaboration

Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “Staying Alive”

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

Post Malone with Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Shakira, Rauw Alejandro – “Te Felicito”

Tiësto & Ava Max – “The Motto”

Best Live

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

The Weeknd

Best Pop

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Best K-Pop

BLACKPINK

BTS

Itzy

Lisa

Seventeen

Twice

Best Latin

Anitta

Bad Bunny

Becky G

J Balvin

Rosalía

Shakira

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

DJ Snake

Marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

Tiësto

Best Hip-Hop

Drake

Future

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best Rock

Foo Fighters

Liam Gallagher

Måneskin

Muse

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Killers

Best Alternative

Gorillaz

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Tame Impala

Twenty One Pilots

Yungblud

Best R&B

Chlöe

Givēon

H.E.R.

Khalid

Summer Walker

SZA

Best Longform Video

Foo Fighters – “Studio 666”

Rosalía – “Motomami” (Rosalía TikTok live performance)

Stormzy – “Mel Made Me Do It”

Taylor Hawkins tribute concert, Wembley Stadium, London

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

Video for Good

Ed Sheeran – “2step” (feat. Lil Baby)

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Latto – “P*ssy”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Sam Smith – “Unholy” (feat. Kim Petras)

Stromae – “Fils de joie”

Biggest Fans

BLACKPINK

BTS

Harry Styles

Lady Gaga

Nicki Minaj

Taylor Swift

Best Push

Nessa Barrett

Seventeen

Mae Muller

Gayle

Shenseea

Omar Apollo

Wet Leg

Muni Long

Doechii

Saucy Santana

Stephen Sanchez

JVKE

Best Metaverse Performance

BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG

BTS | Minecraft

Charli XCX | Roblox

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox