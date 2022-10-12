Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar, & Drake Among MTV EMA 2022 Nominees
The queen conquers.
Nicki Minaj is among the top nominees at the MTV EMA 2022, it was announced today.
As the most nominated rapper this year, she received five nominations including Best Artist, Best Hip-Hop, and Biggest Fans at the 28th annual show, which will air next month. Her chart-topping hit “Super Freaky Girl” was also nominated in categories including Best Song and Best Video.
Fresh off his six wins at the BET Hip-Hop Awards, Kendrick Lamar racks up four nominations including Best Video for “The Heart Part 5,” as well as Best Live, Best Hip-Hop, and Video for Good.
Harry Styles leads the pack with seven nominations, followed by Taylor Swift with six. Lil Baby, Doja Cat, and Lizzo receive three nods, while Drake, Jack Harlow, and Megan Thee Stallion score two apiece.
The MTV EMA 2022 will take place Nov. 13 at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany, and will air live on MTV in more than 170 countries. It will also stream on Paramount+ and Pluto TV globally beginning Nov. 14.
Fans can vote for their favorite artists across the 19 categories starting today. Voting remains open until Nov. 9.
See a full list of nominees below.
MTV EMA 2022 Nominees
Best Song
Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Jack Harlow – “First Class”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
Rosalía – “Despechá”
Best Video
BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”
Doja Cat – “Woman”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”
Best Artist
Adele
Beyoncé
Harry Styles
Nicki Minaj
Rosalía
Taylor Swift
Best New
Baby Keem
Dove Cameron
Gayle
Seventeen
Stephen Sanchez
Tems
Best Collaboration
Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”
DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “Staying Alive”
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”
Post Malone with Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
Shakira, Rauw Alejandro – “Te Felicito”
Tiësto & Ava Max – “The Motto”
Best Live
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Kendrick Lamar
Lady Gaga
The Weeknd
Best Pop
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Best K-Pop
BLACKPINK
BTS
Itzy
Lisa
Seventeen
Twice
Best Latin
Anitta
Bad Bunny
Becky G
J Balvin
Rosalía
Shakira
Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
DJ Snake
Marshmello
Swedish House Mafia
Tiësto
Best Hip-Hop
Drake
Future
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Best Rock
Foo Fighters
Liam Gallagher
Måneskin
Muse
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Killers
Best Alternative
Gorillaz
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Tame Impala
Twenty One Pilots
Yungblud
Best R&B
Chlöe
Givēon
H.E.R.
Khalid
Summer Walker
SZA
Best Longform Video
Foo Fighters – “Studio 666”
Rosalía – “Motomami” (Rosalía TikTok live performance)
Stormzy – “Mel Made Me Do It”
Taylor Hawkins tribute concert, Wembley Stadium, London
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”
Video for Good
Ed Sheeran – “2step” (feat. Lil Baby)
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Latto – “P*ssy”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Sam Smith – “Unholy” (feat. Kim Petras)
Stromae – “Fils de joie”
Biggest Fans
BLACKPINK
BTS
Harry Styles
Lady Gaga
Nicki Minaj
Taylor Swift
Best Push
Nessa Barrett
Seventeen
Mae Muller
Gayle
Shenseea
Omar Apollo
Wet Leg
Muni Long
Doechii
Saucy Santana
Stephen Sanchez
JVKE
Best Metaverse Performance
BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG
BTS | Minecraft
Charli XCX | Roblox
Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave
Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox