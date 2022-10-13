News John Esparza/Getty Images Bruno Mars Is Withdrawing Silk Sonic From Grammy Consideration / 10.13.2022

Silk Sonic is closing the door on the 2023 Grammys.

Bruno Mars has announced that he and Anderson .Paak won’t submit their debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, for consideration at next year’s ceremony.

“We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year,” Mars said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive.”

An Evening With Silk Sonic was released in Nov. 2021 to critical and commercial acclaim. The 9-track album was expected to receive multiple nominations and be a top contender for Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammys.

“Leave the Door Open” swept all four categories it was nominated in during this year’s ceremony in April, including Song and Record of the Year.

“Andy and I, and everyone that worked on this project, won the moment the world responded to ‘Leave the Door Open.’ Everything else was just icing on the cake,” added Bruno, who has won 15 Grammys throughout his career. “We thank the Grammys for allowing us to perform on their platform–not once but twice–and awarding us at last year’s ceremony. We’d be crazy to ask for anything more. Thank you to everyone that supported this project and championed it.”

The first round of voting for the 2023 Grammys ends Oct. 23. Nominees will be announced on Nov. 15, and the ceremony will air Feb. 5, 2023.

Despite withdrawing from the Grammy nominations, the accolades keep coming for Silk Sonic. The duo has been nominated for two awards at the 2022 American Music Awards, including Favorite R&B Album and Favorite R&B Song.