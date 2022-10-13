News Chris Brown Shares Sneak Peek of 'Under the Influence' Video / 10.13.2022

Breezy season continues.

Chris Brown fans are finally getting a video for his 2019 track “Under the Influence.” On Thursday, Breezy shared a trailer for his viral hit.

The 20-second sneak peek finds a model seducing the R&B star before flashing to a red-hair Breezy surrounded by women in a concrete warehouse.

“Your addiction has altered your mind,” says a female voice. “The dependency, the wants, the control.”

Breezy did not say when the video would drop, only teasing that it’s “coming soon.”

Team Breezy has been waiting three years for this moment. “Song was slept on for soooo lonngggggg,” wrote one fan, while another added, “Well since you’re making videos for old songs, can we get one for Poppin?!? It’s never too late!”

The sleeper hit was originally released on the extended edition of Chris’ 2019 album Indigo, but had a resurgence after it blew up on TikTok, catapulting the song to No. 23 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was also certified platinum by the RIAA.

In June, Chris release his latest album Breezy, which spawned the Wizkid-assisted hit “Call Me Every Day.”