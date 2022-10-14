New Music Getty Images Diddy Drops 'Gotta Move On' Remixes with Ashanti and Tory Lanez / 10.14.2022

This is the remix.

After releasing his Bryson Tiller-assisted hit “Gotta Move On” in June, Diddy comes through with the “Queens Remix” featuring Ashanti and Yung Miami.

The Love Records founder kicks off the Ron Browz-produced track with a sample of Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight” before calling for the ladies to “report to the dance floor.”

Yung Miami shouts out her man on her verse (“My new ni**a richer”) before Ashanti appears to respond to Irv Gotti following his headline-making comments about their relationship.

“Ni**a I’m gone, ni**a I’m done, ni**a move on,” she sings. “I’m finished with it / She can have your little dick.”

Ashanti, who has remained silent until now, continues to put Gotti on blast. “It’s giving obsessed, it’s giving you stressed / It’s giving you pressed / It’s giving this ni**a missing the best / But it’s been 20 years, ni**a please say less.”

“I think it was just perfect timing,” Ashanti said of the song’s release. “There was a lot of stuff going on with me and a lot of controversy happening. Some people don’t know how to move on. So, I felt like this was an opportunity to tell people to move on.”

Speaking with “The Breakfast Club,” Diddy revealed why he wanted Ashanti on the remix. “I think that music and art gives you a chance to speak your mind when it comes to the love territory,” he said. “After I seen Irv do his thing, I was just thinking, ‘Sis, maybe wanna, you know, just express herself on this song.’”

As part of his four-track “Gotta Move On” EP, Diddy also dropped a Cool and Dre-produced remix that samples Michael McDonald’s “I Keep Forgettin’,” as well as a “Kings Remix” featuring Fabolous and Tory Lanez.