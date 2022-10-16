News Megan Thee Stallion Performs on 'SNL,' Announces She's Taking a Break / 10.16.2022

Live from New York, it’s Megan Thee Stallion.

The Houston hottie pulled double duty as host and musical guest on “SNL,” becoming only the second female rapper to do so since Queen Latifah in 2004.

During her opening monologue, the Houston hottie referenced her multiple names including Tina Snow, Hot Girl Coach, and H-Town Hottie. “If you are one of my many, many haters, I’m probably, ‘Uhh, that bitch,'” she said. “But that’s OK, because even my haters aren’t entirely wrong because I am simply ‘that bitch.'”

She auditioned for “Bridgerton” by putting on her best British accent and promoted the new website she launched with mental health resources, Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too.

She also referenced “a certain incident that I’m sure is on everybody’s mind” before joking about Popeye’s taking her Hottie Sauce off the menu.

Additionally, the Grammy-winning rapper performed two songs off her last album Traumazine including “Anxiety,” where she dressed as a pageant queen with a sash that read “Miss Anxiety.” She later returned for a medley of “NDA” and “Plan B,” while donning all black.

After going non-stop for the past year, the Hot Girl has decided that she needs some rest. On Friday, she announced that she would be taking a break after “SNL.”

“Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I’m so tired, physically and emotionally,” she tweeted.

While she was in New York for “SNL,” her house was broken into and $300,000-$400,000 in property was stolen. According to TMZ, the two thieves raided her bedroom, taking jewelry, cash, and electronics. No arrests have been made, but there is surveillance footage of the incident.

Megan addressed the break-in, writing, “Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe.”