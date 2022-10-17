News Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Jhené Aiko and Big Sean Celebrate Baby Shower / 10.17.2022

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are feeling the love.

With their first child due any day now, the couple celebrated the upcoming arrival at their baby shower over the weekend. They were joined by family and friends including Jhené’s parents, sister Mila J, and daughter Namiko, along with Sean’s brother and friends including Hit-Boy.

The pair shared photos and video from the joyous occasion, including one of them posing in front of white balloons as Jhené cradled her baby bump.

“The family is growing, we ready for you baby boy,” Sean captioned the video.

At one point, they donned matching “Dad Life” and “Mom Life” varsity jackets. Sean also changed into the classic Detroit baby daddy fit, a Burberry shirt.

“Can’t go wrong wit the Burberry uniform at the shower,” he tweeted.

Can’t go wrong wit the Burberry uniform at the shower 🤲🏾😂 pic.twitter.com/5Ziix3i4a5 — Sean Don (@BigSean) October 17, 2022

Sean posted a hilarious TikTok video from the baby shower of himself and Jhené with the crying face filter over them.

Back in July, the couple announced they were expecting their first child, and last week, they revealed that they were having a baby boy while on stage at Jhené’s show at L.A.’s Greek Theatre.

“Make some noise for our baby boy,” said the dad-to-be.

This will be the first child for Sean and second for Jhené, who has a 13-year-old daughter, Namiko Love, from her previous relationship with Omarion’s brother, O’Ryan.