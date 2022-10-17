News Larry Busacca/Getty Images Usher Brings Out Chris Brown at Las Vegas Show, Calls Him a 'Legend' / 10.17.2022

Chris Brown is getting his flowers from Usher.

The singer joined Usher during his “My Way” Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Friday. Breezy made his way through the crowd and onto the stage while Usher performed their 2015 collaboration “Back to Sleep.”

Chris then delivered his latest hit “Under the Influence,” which is currently No. 23 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In a heartwarming display, Usher took a moment to acknowledge his friend’s greatness.

“You a great. You’re a legend. We love you and we gonna continue to keep lifting you up, bro,” he told Chris before the two embraced.

Before leaving, Usher asked him to do one more song for his birthday. “This is one of my favorites,” said Usher before Chris performed “Heat.”

Usher also received a special tribute from the legendary Anita Baker, who serenaded him with “Happy Birthday.”

Later that evening, Usher and Chris hit the club to celebrate Usher’s 44th birthday with friends including Jermaine Dupri and Polow Da Don.

Chris Brown at Usher’s birthday party. pic.twitter.com/ROCD2JR9Rl — Chris Brown Live (@cblivee) October 14, 2022

Back in July, Usher weighed in on a rumored Verzuz between Usher and Chris. “It’s not official. No, we’re not doing that,” he told E! News. “I don’t think y’all ready for nothing like that.”