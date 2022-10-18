News Getty Images The Game Trolls 50 Cent Over Estranged Relationship With Son Marquise / 10.18.2022

Game’s beef with 50 Cent shows no signs of slowing down.

The Compton rapper is once again taking aim at his rival by mocking his estranged relationship with his son.

On Tuesday, Game posted a photo of 50 and his eldest son, Marquise Jackson, while trolling him in the caption. “Like father like… wait, wrong picture. BRB,” he wrote.

It was followed by a photo of Game and his eldest son, Harlem. “Ahhhh more like it. I love you son. @harlemtaylorr,” Game said before comparing his father-son relationship to 50’s.

“If you don’t want your dad playing favorites, leaving you out in the cold, n giving you scraps every month, come to DEATHROW,” he captioned the pic.

This comes after Marquise, whose mother is Shaniqua Tompkins, revealed that he receives $6,700 in monthly child support from his famous father, claiming that it wasn’t enough to comfortably support his lifestyle in New York City.

“You’re talking about a Forbes lister, you’re talking about somebody that has problems with everybody, you can’t just live in any neighborhood,” Marquise said while on Instagram Live with Choke No Joke.

Marquise later said that he would pay one month of child support in return for 24 hours with his father. “Since y’all think $6,700 is sooo much money someone tell my pops I will pay him $6,700 for just 24hr of his time so we can do everything I ever wanted to do with him as a kid,” he wrote.

50 and Game have been at odds for years, often calling each other out on social media. Last month, 50 trolled Game following his Emmy win for the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The Game has felt some type of way about not being included in the performance and 50 saw it as an opportunity to rub it in his face, posting a photo of Game and writing, “No caption needed.”

The trolling continued as 50 mocked Game over the sales of his latest album Drillmatic. “Oh no, i’m sorry you don’t get one. Then the first week 18k, if you need someone to talk to i’m here for you. LOL,” he wrote in his caption.