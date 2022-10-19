News Getty Images Kodak Black Shoots His Shot with GloRilla / 10.19.2022

Kodak Black is catching feelings once again.

The rapper popped into GloRilla’s Instagram Live on Tuesday and proceeded to shoot his shot with the Memphis rapper. In his attempt to win her over, he quoted lyrics from her hit “Tomorrow.”

“Ya Prolly Ain’t My Girl Today But That’s Why I Love Tomorrow,” Kodak wrote.

I gotta start shooting my shot like Kodak 😂 pic.twitter.com/hp7m1hyeXM — Yo Mama’s Boyfriend (@CCMSlimTim) October 19, 2022

GloRilla didn’t respond, but fans took notice. “Kodak just be shooting his shot and doesn’t care if he misses,” wrote one, while another added, “Kodak would of had me cause I’m a sucker for a good pick up line.”

Kodak just be shooting his shot and doesn’t care if he misses 😂 — 🐐ᴺᴹ (@GLOCKEES) October 19, 2022

Kodak would of had me cause I’m a sucker for a good pick up line — Mori 💗 (@morb00tymori) October 19, 2022

This is not the first time Kodak has tried to shoot his shot on social media. He once dedicated a poem to Zendaya and attempted to make a move on Lauren London in the wake of Nipsey Hussle’s death. Earlier this year, he hollered at Kim Kardashian following her divorce from Kanye West.

Kodak, whose hit “Super Gremlin” is nominated for an American Music Award, briefly released his album Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1 to streaming services earlier this month before it was pulled. It is now slated to arrive Oct. 28.

Meanwhile, GloRilla is enjoying the success of her single “Tomorrow” and its remix with Cardi B, which peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100. She recently won her first award for Best Breakthrough Artist at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards.