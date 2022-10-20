News Alicia Keys Announces Christmas Album 'Santa Baby' / 10.20.2022

It’s not even Halloween, but Alicia Keys is getting in the Christmas spirit.

The 15-time Grammy-winning songstress has announced her first-ever holiday album, Santa Baby. The 11-track set will be released on Nov. 4 featuring Keys’ “soulful, raw, fresh reimagining” of seven Christmas classics along with four original songs written by Alicia. The first single, “December Back 2 June,” arrives Oct. 28.

The album was recorded over the summer while Alicia was on her sold-out European tour.

“I love this music! It feels so good!” said Keys. “I picked each song based on my all-time favorites and I wrote the new ones based on real holiday emotions and stories. The holidays are such a beautiful time to slow down, be with the ones you love and make meaning! Santa Baby is definitely going to be the perfect holiday soundtrack. I can’t wait for you to fall in love with it.”

Santa Baby will be released exclusively on Apple Music in spatial audio and marks the first project on Keys’ independent label, Alicia Keys Records. She will also promote the album with a series of national TV performances in the coming weeks.

While this may be her first Christmas album, Alicia previously spread yuletide vibes with her 2019 cover of the holiday classic “The Christmas Song” and 1996’s “Little Drummer Girl.”

In December 2021, Keys dropped her double album Keys, which marked her final project for RCA Records after 20 years.