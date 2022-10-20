Chris Brown Drops 'Under the Influence' Video
The wait is over.
Three years after releasing the song, Chris Brown delivers the video for his sleeper hit “Under the Influence.” In the seductive clip, a red-haired Breezy finds himself falling under the spell of a temptress. He succumbs to the attraction, making out with his sexy co-star while showing off his slick moves.
“You don’t know what you did, did to me / Your body lightweight speaks to me,” sings Breezy.
The 2019 track was originally released on the extended edition of Chris’ 2019 album Indigo, but had a resurgence after it went viral on TikTok, blasting the song to No. 23 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning platinum certification.
Last weekend, Breezy joined Usher as a surprise guest during his Las Vegas residency. Chris performed “Under the Influence” and Usher celebrated him as a “legend.”