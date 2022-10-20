Music Videos Chris Brown Drops 'Under the Influence' Video / 10.20.2022

The wait is over.

Three years after releasing the song, Chris Brown delivers the video for his sleeper hit “Under the Influence.” In the seductive clip, a red-haired Breezy finds himself falling under the spell of a temptress. He succumbs to the attraction, making out with his sexy co-star while showing off his slick moves.

“You don’t know what you did, did to me / Your body lightweight speaks to me,” sings Breezy.

The 2019 track was originally released on the extended edition of Chris’ 2019 album Indigo, but had a resurgence after it went viral on TikTok, blasting the song to No. 23 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning platinum certification.

Last weekend, Breezy joined Usher as a surprise guest during his Las Vegas residency. Chris performed “Under the Influence” and Usher celebrated him as a “legend.”