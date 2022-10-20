New Music Paras Griffin/Getty Images Jeezy Reunites with DJ Drama on New Mixtape 'Snofall' / 10.20.2022

Let’s get it.

Jeezy is back to feed the streets with Snofall, the latest entry in the Gangsta Grillz mixtape series. The project marks a reunion between the Snowman and DJ Drama, who first worked together on the now-classic Trap or Die 17 years ago.

In addition to the single “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya,” the 17-track set features more street anthems, with appearances from Lil Durk, EST Gee, 42 Dugg, and EST Gee.

“Me and Drama always had an amazing chemistry because there was no judgment,” Jeezy told the “Big Facts” podcast. “It was more so getting back with Drama and just getting back in that mode of making what I want to make… It’s like my natural element.”

This marks Jeezy’s first drop since 2020’s The Recession 2, the sequel to his 2008 album Recession.

Let it Sno.