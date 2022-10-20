New Music NBA YoungBoy Drops New Project 'Ma' I Got a Family' / 10.20.2022

YoungBoy is better.

Just two weeks after releasing 3800 Degrees, YoungBoy Never Broke Again keeps applying pressure with his latest project, Ma’ I Got a Family, which arrives on his 23rd birthday.

Hosted by DJ Drama, the 19-track Gangsta Grillz edition features collaborations with Yeat (“I Don’t Text Back”) and Nicki Minaj, who joins YoungBoy on “I Admit.” The two previously teamed up on Mike WiLL Made-It’s 2020 single “What That Speed Bout!?”

YoungBoy is embracing his role as a father. He appears on the cover with his fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle and their two children. Last month, the couple welcomed a baby boy, YoungBoy’s 10th child.

This marks YoungBoy’s fifth project this year. Earlier this month, the prolific MC released his mixtape 3800 Degrees. In January, he dropped his Colors mixtape, which was followed by his joint album with DaBaby, Better Than You. His fourth studio album The Last Slimeto debuted at No. 2 in August.

Stream Ma’ I Got a Family below.