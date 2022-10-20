Post Malone performs onstage during his

Post Malone Injures Himself Again During Concert

By Devin
  /  10.20.2022

Post Malone suffered another on stage injury during his show.

Just one month after he fell through a hole, the rapper twisted his ankle during the Atlanta stop of his “Twelve Carat Tour” at State Farm Arena on Tuesday night.

Posty was performing “Pyscho” when he fell in a gap in the stage meant for pyrotechnics. He was clearly in pain, limping around before falling to the ground. Stagehands eventually rushed to his side to check on him.

But he got back up and continued on with the show, later addressing the incident.

“There’s little holes in the stage where fire comes out, which is pretty fu**in’ rad,” he told the crowd. “I just twisted up my ankle a little bit on that hole right there so if my dance moves aren’t 100 percent, you gotta forgive me tonight.”

Last month, Posty injured himself during his St. Louis show when he fell through a hole in the stage that is used to lower his guitar. He was eventually hospitalized and had to cancel his Boston concert a week later.

“Today I woke up to a cracking sounds on the right side of my body,” he said at the time. “I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before. I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move.”

Before the injury, Post was spotted backstage in ATL with Lil Baby and Swae Lee. In the clip, Posty tells his friends that they should sample Angus & Julia Stone’s “Big Jet Plane” for their next collaboration.

