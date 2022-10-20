Erika Goldring/WireImage Travis Scott Settles Astroworld Lawsuit with Victim's Family / 10.20.2022

Travis Scott has settled the first lawsuit surrounding Astroworld.

The family of Axel Acosta reached a settlement out of court after suing Travis, Live Nation, and others, reports TMZ. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed. The 21-year-old concertgoer died from injuries suffered at the November 2021 festival.

“The Buzbee Law Firm announced today that the claims brought by the family of Axel Acosta against Travis Scott, Live Nation, and others involved in the Astroworld tragedy have settled. The terms are confidential,” said Tony Buzbee, an attorney for the Acosta family. “Victim Axel Acosta was a beloved son, brother, and student. He was kind and loving. He will be greatly missed. Please keep his family in your prayers.”

Axel was a huge Travis fan and traveled all the way from Washington to attend the Houston concert. Buzbee claims Acosta died from compressive asphyxiation following a crowd rush that caused “significant pressure on to his body that he could not breathe.”

Acosta was among the 10 victims of the deadly festival. Travis is still facing numerous other lawsuits, including one from the family of Astroworld’s youngest victim, 9-year-old Ezra Blount, who was trampled during the concert.

This marks the first known settlement of all cases surrounding the deadly festival. The lawsuits accuse Live Nation, Travis, and other festival organizers of gross negligence in how they planned and conducted Astroworld, and are seeking billions in damages.

Travis has said he was unaware of what was going on while he was on stage. “Any time I could make out, you know, anything that’s going on, you know, I just stop my show and, you know, helped them get the help they need,” he said in a video following the tragedy. “I could just never imagine the severity of the situation.”