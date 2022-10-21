News Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images Kanye West Has Plans to Build His Own 'Yecosystem' Mini-City / 10.21.2022

Kanye West is bringing his “Yecosystem” to life.

Amid all the chaos and controversy of the past month, the Yeezy designer is moving forward with plans to build his own mini-city. According to Rolling Stone, his team has filed a series of trademark applications for the mini-community called the “Yecosystem.”

Ye’s ambitious plans have reportedly been in the works for years. The self-sustained enterprise would include Yecosystem-branded homes and retail stores that sell Yecosystem-branded food and beverages. Plans are already underway to launch the first campus as early as next month before building more mini-communities across the country.

A source compared his vision to Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, and Jeff Bezos, insisting that West wants to create something that is world-changing.

“He’s trying to do shit that people couldn’t even conceive of and he’s trying to make it happen,” said the source. “He comes from a good place. It’s definitely his goal that everything that people touch that’s his is a good thing and has a good impact on the world.”

West’s team has registered the Yecosystem website domain, but it’s possible the name could change. Trademarks have also been filed for Yzyverse, Yxyverse, and Yeezyverse.

Based on the filings, West plans to house a variety of services under his Yecosystem, including a production company for movie, television, and radio, as well as an online media site that features “information on a recording artist in the fields of beauty, fashion, modeling, acting, music, [and] the arts.” The Yecosystem also intends to create its own “residential buildings and houses.”

Back in 2019, Ye attempted to build his own housing project on the 300 acres of land he owns in Calabasas. The dome-like prototype structures were eventually torn down after neighbors complained and determined the project violated the building code.

The “Yecosystem” announcement comes as Ye continues to face fallout from his controversial “White Lives Matter” shirts, anti-Semitic remarks, and comments about George Floyd. In the wake of the backlash, Balenciaga announced that it’s cutting ties with the rapper and has no plans to work with him in the future. His multi-billion-dollar partnership with Adidas also remains “under review.”