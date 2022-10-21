Getty Images Taylor Swift Shades Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Divorce on 'Midnights' Album / 10.21.2022

Taylor Swift still has bad blood with Kanye West.

On Friday, the singer dropped her highly-anticipated album Midnights on which she appears to shade Ye amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

On “Vigilante Shit,” the pop star sings about a wife getting revenge on her ex and needing “cold hard proof,” which she provides.

“Now she gets the house, gets the kids, gets the pride / Picture me, thick as thieves with your ex-wife,” Swift sings. “And she looks so pretty / Driving in your Benz / Lately she’s been dressin’ for revenge.”

Fans have theorized that the line is a reference to Kimye’s divorce. Kim walked away with the couple’s $60 million Hidden Hills mansion where she lives with their four children. Prior to filing for divorce in February 2021, Kim reportedly received five Mercedes-Benz Maybachs from Ye for Christmas, which may explain the “driving in your Benz” lyrics.

You can’t tell me this isn’t about Kim Kardashian and Kanye west. We love, adore and respect a petty Taylor Swift🤣❤️ pic.twitter.com/TmYaOQm9u3 — TiffanyAS (@tast0494) October 21, 2022

There is also speculation that Swift has since developed a secret friendship with Kardashian following their feud.

Back in 2016, Ye released his song “Famous,” which included the controversial line, “I made that bitch famous.” Taylor has said that she was blindsided by the lyrics, prompting Ye’s then-wife Kim to leak a recording of them discussing it. Kim and Kanye claimed Taylor signed off on the song, but she said she was not informed of the exact lyrics.

While the “Vigilante Shit” lyrics remains open to interpretation, this would not be the first time Swift has referenced Kimye. On her 2020 song “Mad Woman,” she seemingly suggested that Kim did Ye’s “dirtiest work” by leaking the audio of their phone call.

This all comes after a report that Swift plans to finally unearth her collaboration with Drake on an upcoming re-release of her 2017 album Reputation. The diss track was recorded amid Taylor and Drake’s beef with Kanye.