News Drake and 21 Savage Announce Joint Album 'Her Loss' / 10.22.2022

Drake and 21 Savage have a surprise announcement.

On Saturday, the rappers debuted the long-awaited video for their chart-topping collaboration “Jimmy Cooks” and revealed plans for a joint album called Her Loss.

Midway through the three-minute clip, a message appeared on screen announcing the title and Oct. 28 release date. They also previewed what appears to be a new song from the project.

This marks Drake’s second album this year following Honestly, Nevermind, which debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 and spawned the No. 1 hit “Jimmy Cooks.” Following the album’s release, Drake will perform his first show at the world-famous Apollo Theater in New York on Nov. 11.

21 Savage, who celebrates his 30th birthday today, hasn’t released an album since 2020’s Savage Mode II with Metro Boomin.

Prior to “Jimmy Cooks,” the two collaborated on several tracks including “Mr. Right Now,” “Sneakin’,” and “Knife Talk.”

Watch the video for “Jimmy Cooks” below.