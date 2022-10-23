News Getty Images Cardi B Claps Back at Madonna Over 'Disrespectful' Comments / 10.23.2022

Cardi B won’t be disrespected, even if it’s by Madonna.

The rapper is calling out the pop icon over an Instagram Stories post in which she reflected on the 30th anniversary of her Sex coffee table book, which was released in conjunction with her 1993 album Erotic.

“30 years ago I published a book called S.E.X.,” recalled Madonna. “In addition to photos of me naked there were photos of Men kissing Men, Woman kissing Woman and Me kissing everyone. I also wrote about my sexual fantasies and shared my point of view about sexuality in an ironic way.”

Madonna went on to credit herself for paving the way for today’s female entertainers, including Cardi B, and how they express their sexuality.

“Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked ass and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball,” she added.

To close out her note, she added, “You’re welcome bitches,” alongside a clown emoji.

Madonna talks about the criticism she faced for her famous ‘SEX’ book 30 years ago: “Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked ass and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball” pic.twitter.com/6bYAgMUT0o — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 22, 2022

But her post didn’t sit well with Cardi B, who clapped back at the “Vogue” singer in a series of tweets on Sunday.

“I literally payed this woman homage so many times cause I grew up listening to her …she can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth,” wrote Cardi. “These icons really become disappointments once u make it in the industry that’s why I keep to myself.”

When questioned for going at Madonna, Cardi responded, “Y’all are ridiculous…I don’t give a f**k who it is nobody is going to disrespect me specially unprovoked are you dumb ?”

The Grammy-winning MC went on to explain that she was offended by Madonna’s “tone” and how she called her a “bitch” and used the clown emoji. “I know exactly what she said and I understand but it’s about THE TONE …Calling me bitches and putting clown emojis ? The f**k!” she added.

And despite some backlash, Cardi didn’t back down from her comments. “EXACTLY AND IM NOT DELETING SHIT …IF IT WAS THEY FAVORITE ARTIST THEY WOULD BE CRYING…but since she mentioned the most hated women on the internet is ‘ yes take it’ SUCK MY DICK I SAID WHAT I SAID!!”

Cardi has previously shown love to Madonna. In 2018, she reflected on meeting her “real life idol” at an Oscars after-party.

“I met my real life IDOL Madonna. I can’t even believe I performed at her event and it was the most meaningful performance ever,” Cardi said at the time. “I grew up with my mom listening to Madonna for hours. I performed ‘Material Girl’ freshman year in High school, listen to her on all my photo shoots to have super confidence and always mentioned her in my interviews. The best part about it is she was everything i thought she would be a Liberal Kick ass feminist bitch. I’m soo happy.”