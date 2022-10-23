News Mindy Small/FilmMagic Travis Scott Addresses Kylie Jenner Cheating Rumor / 10.23.2022

Travis Scott is firing back following reports that he cheated on Kylie Jenner.

Last week, Instagram model Rojean Kar posted a video on her private Instagram Stories showing herself on set of a music video Travis was directing, sparking a rumor that the two had reconnected.

However, the Houston rapper has denied that he was involved in any sort of cheating scandal.

“It’s a lot of weird shit going on,” Travis wrote on his IG Stories. “An uninvited person was sneaking photos on, what was supposed to be, a closed set while I was directing a video.”

He went on to claim that he doesn’t even know who Rojean is. “I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.”

Travis Scott shutting down the cheating rumors pic.twitter.com/wXuWtFGcbZ — LA FLAME (@TravisxDiary) October 23, 2022

According to The Shade Room, Rojean responded to Travis, accusing him of lying and cheating on Kylie, with whom he shares two children.

“So what we’re not gonna do is lie on me. I’ve been good, I posted whatever fu**ing story you wanted me to. I pretended I didn’t know you, went along with whatever fu**ing narrative you guys wanted to,” she said in a video posted on her IG Stories. “But to say you don’t know me and you’ve never once been with me when you’ve definitely been with me, when fu**ing everybody’s seen you with me, when I have pictures and videos of you with me, come on. Come on, sir.”

🍿🍿🍿🍿 I knew following Yung Sweet Ro would eventually give me some good tea. Well this #TravisScott #YungSweetRo #KylieJenner drama is STILL on!!! I man will have you out here looking like a mazfaka. 😌😌 pic.twitter.com/nrITiRYNbq — Bo Sibeso 👑 (The crown tilts but never falls) (@MissDivaNumber1) October 23, 2022

Rojean continued, “This Valentine’s Day, I saw you. I ran out the door and you had every single girl I know blowing me up, like, ‘Trav’s asking for you, come back.’ Are we pretending that didn’t happen too? Like, come on. You cheat on that bitch every single f**king night. The whole f**king city sees it.”

Travis seemingly addressed her claim, posting a photo of a Valentine’s Day dinner table. “If u wasn’t at this table on V day then u wasn’t with me,” he wrote.

Travis was on V-Day with his family (Kylie, Stormi and baby boy) not with that girl who lied pic.twitter.com/UlfJCGKS4J — TRAVIS SCOTT FANPAGE 🌵 (@dailytrvisxx) October 23, 2022

This is not the first time Travis and Rojean have sparked romance rumors. Back in 2019, there was speculation that their alleged affair was the reason for Travis and Kylie’s breakup. At the time, a source close to Travis called the rumors “totally and completely false,” while Kar also denied the reports.

“None of these rumors are true, it’s just the internet creating a false narrative,” Rojean wrote in an Instagram Story obtained by E! News. “Please stop spreading lies & leave him, her & I alone because it’s affecting real lives. Thank you.”