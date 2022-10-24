News Grant Halverson/Getty Images Iggy Azalea Rips Raiders Reporter for Shading Her Halftime Performance / 10.24.2022

Iggy Azalea is having the last laugh.

The Aussie rapper provided the entertainment as the Las Vegas Raiders took on the Houston Texans during Sunday’s NFL game. Iggy hit the stage during halftime to perform hits like “Fancy” and “Black Widow,” wearing a skintight Raiders bodysuit.

Iggy Azalea performing ‘Fancy’ during halftime of the Houston Texans game against the Las Vegas Raiders tonight. pic.twitter.com/mT2mSfJMH3 — Iggy Azalea Access (@AzaleaAccess) October 24, 2022

But her performance was not well received by everyone. Tashan Reed, a staff writer for The Athletic who covers the Raiders, threw some shade Iggy’s way.

“The combination of Allegiant Stadium trying to make BBQ and Iggy Azalea performing at halftime is gonna make me depressed,” he tweeted.

The combination of Allegiant Stadium trying to make BBQ and Iggy Azalea performing at halftime is gonna make me depressed — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) October 23, 2022

His tweet didn’t go unnoticed by Iggy, who responded with the ultimate clapback, informing Tashan that she received a big payday for her performance.

“If you think you’re depressed now I’ll spare you the tears you’d cry knowing what my paycheck was to come and jiggle a lil ass,” she tweeted.

If you think you’re depressed now I’ll spare you the tears you’d cry knowing what my paycheck was to come and jiggle a lil ass. https://t.co/0oExq3LIB2 — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) October 24, 2022

After the Iggy fans came to her defense, Tashan shared a video of himself going to the gym where Iggy’s song “Fancy” just happened to be playing. “The @IGGYAZALEA stans took over my timeline & gym’s playlist that’s crazy,” he tweeted.

He also seemingly shaded her again by posting a screenshot of himself listening to “Magnolia” by Iggy’s ex-boyfriend, Playboi Carti. “Song of the day,” he captioned it.

The @IGGYAZALEA stans took over my timeline & gym's playlist that's crazy pic.twitter.com/BqDAn40GVL — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) October 24, 2022

Song of the day: pic.twitter.com/iBggDWstgp — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) October 24, 2022

Iggy, who just came off tour with Pitbull, is set to hit the studio to record her next album. Tory Lanez recently announced that he will executive produce the project.