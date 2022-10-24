News Getty Images Kim Kardashian Speaks Out Following Kanye West's Anti-Semitic Comments / 10.24.2022

Kim Kardashian is taking a stand in the wake of Kanye West’s anti-Semitic remarks.

On Monday, the Skims mogul posted a message condemning hate against the Jewish community, which was prompted by West’s recent comments.

“Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end,” Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Story.

Her sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and her mother, Kris Jenner, echoed her sentiments, voicing support for the Jewish community.

“I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people,” read a message posted on their Instagram pages.

Kim Kardashian shows support for the Jewish community following Kanye West’s anti-semitic remarks. pic.twitter.com/CxiXMDdDiF — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 24, 2022

This comes after West’s weeks-long anti-Semitic outbursts and controversial “White Lives Matter” shirt. He tweeted that he was going to “Go death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE” and made further anti-Semitic remarks in interviews with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and “Drink Champs.”

The rapper’s hateful rhetoric even inspired a demonstration in Los Angeles over the weekend where members gave Nazi salutes as they stood behind a banner on the 405 Freeway overpass that read, “Kanye is right about the Jews.”

Hate in America: Yesterday, the head of an antisemitic and white supremacist group (and his supporters) dropped banners over the 405 in Los Angeles. One banner read, “Kanye is right about the Jews.” pic.twitter.com/FQBFIm0WLX — Oren Segal (@orensegal) October 23, 2022

Amid the backlash, Balenciaga announced that it is ending its relationship with West. Hollywood talent agency CAA has stopped representing Ye. J.P. Morgan and the Gap have parted ways with the rapper, and Vogue said it has no intention of working with him again.

Camille Vasquez, who represented Johnny Depp, has also stepped down as West’s attorney after he reportedly refused to publicly retract his anti-Semitic words.

Ye’s multi-billion-dollar deal with Adidas remains in jeopardy. The sportswear giant has yet to denounce West, only saying that its relationship remains “under review.”