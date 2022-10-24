Latto and Lil Wayne

Getty Images

Latto Responds to Claim Lil Wayne Denied Her 'Lollipop' Sample Request

By Devin
  /  10.24.2022

It’s giving fake energy.

Latto has responded to a false report that Lil Wayne denied her sample clearance for his 2008 hit “Lollipop.”

An account by the name “Poe Base” claimed that Weezy turned down Latto’s request for her upcoming single. The tweet, which erroneously cited HITS Daily Double, went viral with thousands of retweets before Latto stepped in to deny that she even made a song sampling “Lollipop.”

“POV: u don’t even have a song sampling lollipop 😂😂😂😂,” she tweeted.

The false report may have been sparked by Latto’s recent beef with Nicki Minaj. The author of the tweet seemingly tried to insinuate Lil Wayne was siding with Nicki by denying Latto’s request.

Earlier this month, the two traded shots on social media after Minaj called out the Grammys for removing her hit “Super Freaky Girl” from the rap category and placing it in pop. To support her argument, Nicki brought up another Grammy contender, Latto’s “Big Energy.”

“If ‘Super Freaky Girl’ is pop, then so is ‘Big Energy.’ If you move ‘Super Freaky Girl’ out of rap and put it in pop, do the same thing with ‘Big Energy,'” Nicki said on Instagram Live.

Latto responded to Nicki, writing, “I agree w you however because of where we left off ion think u need to bring my name/song up to prove ur point.”

Amid their heated exchange, Nicki called Latto an “entitled Karen,” while Latto accused her of being a “40-year-old bully.”

News
latto
Lil Wayne

TRENDING
News

Doja Cat Celebrates 27th Birthday with Illuminati-Themed Party

Justin Bieber, H.E.R., and Normani joined Doja at the masquerade ball.
By Devin
10.22.2022
News

Kanye West Responds After Being Dropped by Balenciaga

“That was one of the most freeing days.”
By Devin
10.22.2022
News

Kanye West Has Plans to Build His Own 'Yecosystem' Mini-City

The first campus could launch as early as next month.
By Devin
10.21.2022
News

Quavo and Takeoff Reveal What It Would Take to Reunite Migos for Verzuz

A Migos reunion may come at a price.
By Devin
10.21.2022
View More

Sponsored Stories