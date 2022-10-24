News Getty Images Latto Responds to Claim Lil Wayne Denied Her 'Lollipop' Sample Request / 10.24.2022

It’s giving fake energy.

Latto has responded to a false report that Lil Wayne denied her sample clearance for his 2008 hit “Lollipop.”

An account by the name “Poe Base” claimed that Weezy turned down Latto’s request for her upcoming single. The tweet, which erroneously cited HITS Daily Double, went viral with thousands of retweets before Latto stepped in to deny that she even made a song sampling “Lollipop.”

Lil Wayne has denied Latto’s requests to sample his 2008 hit ‘Lollipop’ in upcoming single, HITSDD reports. pic.twitter.com/h22m6atIJL — Pop Base (@PoeBase) October 23, 2022

“POV: u don’t even have a song sampling lollipop 😂😂😂😂,” she tweeted.

POV: u don’t even have a song sampling lollipop 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/QMjEdLCWl4 — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) October 24, 2022

The false report may have been sparked by Latto’s recent beef with Nicki Minaj. The author of the tweet seemingly tried to insinuate Lil Wayne was siding with Nicki by denying Latto’s request.

Earlier this month, the two traded shots on social media after Minaj called out the Grammys for removing her hit “Super Freaky Girl” from the rap category and placing it in pop. To support her argument, Nicki brought up another Grammy contender, Latto’s “Big Energy.”

“If ‘Super Freaky Girl’ is pop, then so is ‘Big Energy.’ If you move ‘Super Freaky Girl’ out of rap and put it in pop, do the same thing with ‘Big Energy,'” Nicki said on Instagram Live.

Latto responded to Nicki, writing, “I agree w you however because of where we left off ion think u need to bring my name/song up to prove ur point.”

Amid their heated exchange, Nicki called Latto an “entitled Karen,” while Latto accused her of being a “40-year-old bully.”