Lil Baby Debuts at No. 1 With 'It's Only Me'

By Devin
  /  10.24.2022

Lil Baby is back on top.

The Atlanta rapper earns his third No. 1 on the Billboard 200 as It’s Only Me debuts atop the chart.

The 23-track project, which features appearances from Future, Young Thug, and Jeremih, earned 216,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week, of which album sales comprise 6,500. Baby also claims the third-largest streaming week for an album in 2022, with 288.97 million on-demand streams.

This marks Baby’s third trip to No. 1. He previously topped the chart with The Voice of the Heroes, 2021’s collaborative album with Lil Durk, and 2020’s My Turn, which was the highest-selling album of that year. Additionally, It’s Only Me marks Baby’s sixth consecutive top 10 project on the Billboard 200.

Elsewhere in the top 10, Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti remains at No. 2 with 72,000 equivalent album units. The Weeknd’s greatest hits collection The Highlights holds at No. 5 (40,000), while Beyoncé’s former No. 1 Renaissance falls 3-6 (33,000).

Billboard 200 Top 10

1. Lil Baby – It’s Only Me – 216,000
2. Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti – 72,000
3. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Return of the Dream Canteen – 63,000
4. Morgan Wallen – Dangerous: The Double Album – 45,000
5. The Weeknd – The Highlights – 40,000
6. Beyoncé – Renaissance – 33,000
7. The 1975 – Being Funny in a Foreign Language – 216,000
8. Harry Styles – Harry’s House – 32,000
9. Bailey Zimmerman – Leave the Light On – 216,000
10. Zach Bryan – American Heartbreak – 32,000

