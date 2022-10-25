Drake attends 21 Savage's Freaknik22: The Sequel at Underground Atlanta

Prince Williams/Getty Images

Drake Celebrates 36th Birthday in Miami, Gives Away $100,000

By Devin
  /  10.25.2022

Certified birthday boy.

Drake celebrated his 36th birthday in Miami on Monday night. Champagne Papi took over Sexy Miami, which was renamed to Sexy Gyal for the night, where he partied with friends including DJ Khaled, 21 Savage, and Lil Baby.

The champagne and the money was flowing as Drake handed out Drake Bucks featuring his face on $500 bills (not to be confused with Usher Bucks).

Jamaican star Skillibeng provided the entertainment. Drake shared the wealth with partygoers, raffling off $100,000 in cash and five $5,000 gift cards to Saks, plus a Chanel bag and even a Rolex.

On social media, the birthday boy received wishes from friends including Nicki Minaj and his son Adonis, who serenaded his father in a sweet video.

He thanked everyone for their messages. “Thank you all. Where would I be without you,” Drake wrote on his Instagram Story.

On Friday, Drizzy is set to keep the vibes coming when he and 21 Savage release their joint album Her Loss.

News
Drake

TRENDING
News

Doja Cat Celebrates 27th Birthday with Illuminati-Themed Party

Justin Bieber, H.E.R., and Normani joined Doja at the masquerade ball.
By Devin
10.22.2022
News

Kanye West Responds After Being Dropped by Balenciaga

“That was one of the most freeing days.”
By Devin
10.22.2022
News

Kanye West Has Plans to Build His Own 'Yecosystem' Mini-City

The first campus could launch as early as next month.
By Devin
10.21.2022
News

Cardi B Claps Back at Madonna Over 'Disrespectful' Comments

“Nobody is going to disrespect me.”
By Devin
10.23.2022
View More

Sponsored Stories